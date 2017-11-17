Cancellation of a Special cover dedicated to the 2017 GIT Award of the President of the Republic of Armenia for outstanding contribution to humanity through IT

On November 16, 2017 the cancellation of the Special cover issued by “HayPost” CJSC and dedicated to the 2017 GIT Award of the President of the Republic of Armenia for outstanding contribution to humanity through IT has taken place in the Presidential Palace of the RA.

The Special cover depicts the 8Laureate of Global Award of the President of the Republic of Armenia for Outstanding Contribution to Humanity through ITTony Fadell, Lebanese-American innovator, founder of “Nest Labs” and creator of iPod trademarkThe Special cover also depicts seven Laureates of the previous years.

The Special cover represents a unique philatelic product - a thematic cover, on which 2 stamps dedicated to the theme “GIT Award of the President of the Republic of Armenia for outstanding contribution to humanity through IT” and issued in 2013 are attached and which will be cancelled with a Special postmark. The Special cover was designed with a print run of 500 pcs.

The cover signing ceremony has been attended by the President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the RA Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan, the 8Laureate of GIT Award of the RA President Tony Fadell.