AEF - EBRD investment in Lydian International's mining project in Amulsar and how it threatens the sustainability of the region: Open Letter

On the 26th of October 2017 Armenian Environmental Front civil initiative sent a letter to EBRD, as well as to its office in Armenia regarding EBRD's financing of Lydian International and its gold mining project in Armenia which raises a lot of concerns among the civil society and environmental groups in Armenia. We are expecting an answer. The content of the letter below:

"Dear addressee,

12 years that Lydian is unable to complete its evaluation

EBRD is a shareholder in Lydian International, a company that plans to realize a gold mine project in Amulsar. Initially EBRD’s investment in the gold mine project in Amulsar was used for exploration activities. Afterwards, the Bank had plans to invest up to CAD 10.5 million (~8mln USD) to purchase the company's shares as part of its capital increase. Among investors in this project was International Finance Corporation, which, as of May 2017, has withdrawn from the project. Since the beginning of this project there has been an opposition to this project from local communities and environmental groups. Since 2011 and up to date, there have been numerous protest actions in Yerevan and Jermuk, discussion, critical articles, petitions and court appeals (in Armenia and Aarhus Committee). Also in addition to complaints submitted to IFC’s CAO, the residents of Gndevaz and Jermuk communities together with several environmental NGOs in Armenia had submitted two complaints to PCM Officer ( complaint 1 complaint 2 ) with regard to EBRD's investment in Lydian International Limited. The complainants highlighted concerns about project impacts on the local water basins' quality, risks with uranium deposits near the mining sight, red-listed species and a local tourism center. Other issues raised included criticisms of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) conducted and alleged violations of EBRD standards and principles of environmental and social responsibility and national regulations . EBRD refused to process those complaints explaining that it does not support the mining but only the exploration. The situation is different now, the mining operations have been approved by the Government of Armenia and have started by Lydian Armenia, EBRD still supports it, and therefore, we repeat our complaint and ask for explanation from EBRD: Why is EBRD funding a project which fails to comply with the Bank’s approaches to sustainable mining that are described in EBRD mining operations policy, particularly: environmental and social issues, water management, health management, materials management (cyanide), and biodiversity? The project of Lydian Armenia fails to answer a number of questions and concerns with regard to unmanageable risks connected with the geological structure of the area and water resources., and the risks may have an impact on EBRD as well for which you can be held liable. Therefore, we would like to draw your attention to several serious issues and get answers from you regarding the following; In the technical report of Samuel Engineering made for Lydian International, the former recommends the Lydian that “Unlike active treatment systems, a Passive Treatment System (PTS) must be designed to function under site‐specific conditions. To date, no studies have been performed to ascertain the performance of PTS methods on Amulsar Acid Rock Drainage. A process verification study must be performed. This study includes bench‐scale and pilot‐scale tests.” “The process verification studies are long‐duration tests that will start during final design and continue into production. Process verification studies are anticipated to cost approximately $405,000.” Now, the problem is that Lydian should have done the complete evaluation of the project before getting a permit and starting work on the project. However it has been. This shows their inexperience and lack of adhering to any international standards and proper contractual conditions and obligations. Moreover, this technical report dating to March 30, 2017 is totally a new addition that was not included in the permit given by Armenia’s Ministry of Nature Protection in 2016,. Therefore their 2016 permit must be re-evaluated. The progress should have been therefore stopped until all the evaluation was done. Otherwise the quality and quantity of produced ARD and its impact near the mine stays unclear. The topography https://goo.gl/l5pWkJ , and the aerial imagery https://goo.gl/G6wrbz shows the vast water resources that will be directly negatively affected by this project. The independent experts that reviewed this document advice not to start the mining “until the environmental outstanding issues are properly investigated by independent bodies/consultants. Their findings should be incorporated into an acid and metalliferous drainage (AMD) management plan that includes and makes explicit both government and company responsibilities and liabilities. Therefore, the question is why EBRD is funding a project when there is a lack of complete evaluation of this project? Has corresponding experts at EBRD reviewed the ESIA of Lydian prior to giving a green light to EBRD for funding this project? If there has been a review, how could they omit the lack of full evaluation of the ARD management plan? Note that Lydian is not a member of International Network for Acid Prevention , while Acid Rock Drainage is the major problem at Amulsar.Other factors EBRD might want to consider are - Newmont, a highly experienced and financially strong company quitting working with Lydian, and then IFC divesting its investment in Lydian and no longer being a shareholder in the company.

Some more risks below:

Affecting water resources and the risk of acid rock drainage

Heap leaching with sodium cyanide

Communities downstream Arpa river

Active opposition and protests