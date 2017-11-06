Texas Mass Shooting Victims Amount to 26

At least 26 were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference, CNN informed.

About 20 others were wounded, said Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, with victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old, CNN informed.

The suspected gunman was later found dead in his vehicle some miles away. US media named him as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26. The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Robert Murphy said earlier on Sunday, CNN informed.

Kelley is reported to have been discharged from the US Air Force in 2014 following a court-martial for assaulting his wife and child.