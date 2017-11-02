This Time Hunter of Endangered Bird Is Priest

EcoNews.am continues to publish cases of illegal hunt on animals received from people concerned by environmental issues. This time two realities clash because the hunter is a priest. EcoNews.am reports that in the pictures is Father Ghevond (Ararat) Gapoyan, the priest of Saint Karmravor Chuch and the pastor of Nor Yedesia community. Lyuba Balyan, an officer of the Scientific Center for Fauna and Water Ecology told that the killed bird in the photo are species of harriers, both are included in the Armenian Red Book, as well as the International IUCN Red List. The population of Montagu’s harriers is 5-10 nesting couples. They mostly nest in Arpi Lich National Park. The population of the pallid harrier is not known in Armenia. Are protected in Sevan National Park.