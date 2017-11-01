Veteran of April 2016 War Walked Again after Severe Injury

Erik Babayan, 28-year-old from Talish village, Artsakh, was injured during the April war in 2016 and could not move for a year and half walked yesterday, Artsakhpress informed. Erik walked after endoprosthesis.

“I was severely injured by a projectile fired by the enemy at around 8 am on 10 April 2016. When I woke up, I was at Erebuni Medical Center in Yerevan. I recovered to some extent after the treatment but could not walk. I returned to Martakert where my family lives. I went through a lot of hardship, overcame a lot obstacles but I didn’t lose hope for recovery. Today, thanks God, I can stand on my own feet,” Erik said.

On October 27 the head of Ismirlyan Medical Center of Yerevan Armen Charchyan was invited to Artsakh by the Ministry of Health of Artsakh Republic to perform hip and thigh endoprosthesis on Erik Babayan.