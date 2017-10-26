Tumo and CyArk Start Digital Archiving of Armenian Landmarks Listed as UNESCO World Heritage

Tumo Center for Creative Technologies has started a project of digital archiving to 3D-scan and process Areni cave and Noravank church which are included in UNESCO World Heritage, Tumo informed Armenpress. CyArk experts are in Armenia to start the process with Tumo students and other professionals. The digital archive project funded by USAID, and implemented by the Smithsonian Institute and Tumo within the framework of My Armenia project, started on October 23. The first tryout of the equipment was done at Tumanyan Garden.