Winners of Smart City Hackathon

The EU supported Kolba innovative Lab held a 24-hour Smart CityHackathon in the Yerevan City Hall on October 21-22, which was attended by more than 60 programmers, database specialists, web and mobile platform designers. The Hackathon was organized by the Kolba Lab within the "Inno4Dev" project, supported by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). As it was mentioned by Kolba Lab, the main goal of the initiative is to develop smart solutions for the city of Yerevan in three main areas: data analysis, data visualization and development of new data collection mechanisms. The Hackathon participants were provided with databases from various fields: waste management, anonymous records of cellular calls, management of housing stock and other municipal facilities. Working 24 hours in a row, 16 teams presented models of their processed solutions to the evaluation committee, which consisted of IT company managers, management specialists from the Yerevan Municipality and representatives of the startup supporting and investing fund. According to the jury decision the following three solutions were selected as the winning ones: The team behind Oorbanwas awarded the first prize (up to 5000USD for idea implementation) for development of an electronic management system for condominiums, which will ensure the transparent management of funds and better communication between local governance bodies and residents of the buildings. Datathon was awarded second prize (up to 4000USD for idea implementation) for developing a solution for smart garbage collection and trash bin allocation. The team used datasets provided by Sanitek to track garbage collection routes, density of population and the number of trash bins installed in two districts of Yerevan. Based on this data, a model was developed that would optimize management. In third place was the Smart Space team (up to 3000USD for idea implementation) who developed a tool for monitoring the living standards in Yerevan communities. The tool is based on analysis of data-sets on housing fund, garbage collection, and other areas, mapping the most polluted or vice versa favorable territories. The selected ideas will pass the stage of incubation of Kolba Lab and will receive the initial input for the project implementation.