Levon Hairapetyan Has Died in Moscow Prison

Russia-based Armenian entrepreneur and philanthropist Levon Hairapetyan died in the Moscow prison.

Levon Hairapetyan was arrested and remanded in custody in 2014. He was suspected of financial fraud during the sale of Bashneft.

Hairapetyan graduated from the Department of Philosophy of Moscow State University. He was a journalist in the Komsomolskaya Pravda, Ogonyok. Was the founder of Sovremennik Publishing House.

He was in the petroleum business.

He has had an active participation in the establishment of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and was considered as one its main sponsors. Is the biggest investor in the modern history of Nagorno-Karabakh by far. He implemented projects in Stepanakert, the village of Vank in Martakert.

In 2000-2002 he funded the repairs of the famous Armenian 13century monastery of Gandzasar. Significant funds were invested in the development of infrastructures in the village of Vank located in the vicinity of the monastery.

A wood processing plant, a top-class hotel with a Chinese restaurant, recreational areas and a school were built.

In 2007 Levon Hairapetyan funded the construction of a 2.5 million cubic meter water reservoir on the River Khachen in Martakert region. The dam with a height of 26 meters cost him 7 million dollars. It was thought to create touristic infrastructures and recreational areas around the future reservoir.

“We will be able to achieve several goals at once: get immense quantities of drinking water, generate electric power, create employment for the people living in the adjacent villages and support the development of tourist,” Levon Hairapetyan said.

In 2007 Levon Hairapetyan organized the visit of the Kazaks of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Transnistria, South Ossetia and Abkhazia to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the celebration of the 225anniversary of Lieutenant-General of the Russian Army, Prince Valerian Madatov.

On 16 October 2008 a group wedding was organized in Shushi and Gandzasar by the philanthropist. This was an unprecedented action in Artsakh and Armenia, with participation of 700 young couples.

On the day of the grand wedding 200 couples were married in Gandzasar, and a few hours later 500 couples married in Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi. Every couple had their place at the tables laid on the football pitch. This wedding ceremony was held according to our ethnic rituals.

To make this happen, Levon Hairapetyan funded the repairs of the stairs from the Central Square of Stepanakert to the stadium of Stepanakert.

His last wish was to be buried beside his parents.