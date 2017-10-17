Maltese Investigative Journalist Dies after Car Bomb Went Off

Daphne Caruana Galizia, a prominent investigative journalist in Malta, has been killed in a powerful car bomb blast.

The powerful explosion rocked Triq il-Bidnija at around 3pm and left debris from the Peugeot 108 car strewn across the road and in a nearby field, just a short distance away from Ms Caruana Galizia's home,” the Times of Malta informed.

Earlier Galizia had reported to the local police about threats she had received.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was known for her investigations on the Panama offshore which was related to the country’s prime minister as well.

She revealed an offshore scandal involving Leyla Aliyeva, the Azerbaijani president’s daughter, which also involved the Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.