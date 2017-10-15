Representative of France Won Vote to UNESCO Director General

Audrey Azouley of France has won the vote to Director General of UNESCO, Armenpress informed. On November 10 Audrey Azouley’s candidacy will be submitted to the General Conference for approval, which is held twice a year, attended by the representatives of all the 195 UNESCO member states. Audrey Azouley was born in 1972. She was the minister of culture of France from February 2916 until May 2017. UNESCO Member States nominated 9 candidates, including the Azerbaijani candidate Polad Byulbyulogli who received only 2 votes.