President Sargsyan Met with John Malkovic

Official website of the President of Armenia: President Serzh Sargsyan received today famous Hollywood actor, scriptwriter and producer John Malcovic, who is in Armenia to attend the opening ceremony of the 5th Aram Khachaturian International Festival.Welcoming the guest, the President noted that it is a great pleasure to host a talented artist in a country where the art power is highly valued, and its people have been able to create a great cultural heritage and contribute to the development of human civilization for centuries.“I know that Armenian audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy your art, a unique manifestation of your talent, where music and literature are closely intertwined. I am confident that your participation in the opening ceremony of the 5th Aram Khachaturian International Festival will remain in the memory of the Armenian audience forever,” the President of Armenia said and expressed the hope that during his short visit to Armenia, John Malcovic will have an opportunity to better understand our country, its rich historical-cultural heritage and the hospitable Armenian people, who have always had deep respect for talented people.Thankful for the reception, John Malcovic thanked the President for his kind remarks, hospitality as well as for the support and attention paid by the President to the development of culture in Armenia, including the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia with whom he has arrived in Armenia in the frame of a cooperation program.The famous artist said to be impatient to present a concert jointly with artistic director and chief conductor of the orchestra Sergey Smbatyan and expressed the hope that it would be welcome in our country.