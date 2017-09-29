The Project imigrant.armenia.eu is Officially Launched in Armenia

The kick-off event of the European Union-funded project “Strengthening current and future employment and self-employment programmes through sustainable value chain management systems under the Migration Resource Centres and Local Centres of the State Employment Agency” (imigrant.armenia.eu) was held on September 28, 2017. The overall objective of the project is to expand the contribution of Armenian circular labor migrants to the development of Armenia through repatriation of skills, experiences and financial capital from the Country of destination to the Armenian communities of return.

The project is implemented by the Arbetsförmedlingen (Swedish Public Employment Service) and an Integrated Expert from the Centre for International Migration and Development in partnership with the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. The project is implemented within the framework of the Mobility Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union.

During the kick-off meeting a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Arbetsförmedlingen (Swedish Public Employment Service) and Armenian State Employment Agency to underpin their commitment to cooperate and successfully implement the project

The one-year project will support the Migration resource centers and local centers of the State Employment Agency by providing advanced trainings and toolkit aimed at strengthening management capacities of the responsible units to direct the potential of migration towards innovative business models and start ups in communities as well as supporting increased financial inclusion and independence of migrants and their families.

The core component of the project is an extensive web-based platform for community development investments (CDIS) which will serve as a link among the labour migrants, Armenians abroad, returned Armenians successfully demonstrating impact of their return to their homeland as well as foreigners intended to invest in competitive community development projects and business ideas. Both capacity building activities and web-based platform component will be based on a preparatory study providing a needs-analysis for the project. Furthermore, contribution to the cluster initiatives and cluster development is part of a long-term commitment to the evolution of the CDIS aimed at development of value-chain planning and management capacities in Armenian communities.

The primary target locations for the project core activities cover the communities of Shirak, Aragatsotn, and Yerevan.