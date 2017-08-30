HPV Vaccination Starts in December

In December HPV vaccination starts in Armenia, the deputy minister of health Sergey Khachatryan told reporters, Armenpress informed. HVP vaccination is an attempt to prevent cervical cancer in Armenia where the rate of this disease is very high. In Armenia, according to the deputy director of the National Oncological Center Gagik Bazikyan, every year 150 women die from cervical cancer in Armenia. Yegor Zaytsev, the head of WHO Yerevan office, said this is a new vaccine but it is a revolution in fighting cervical cancer, and WHO supports this initiative. On August 31 a country discussion on introduction of HPV vaccination on the National Vaccination Calendar in Armenia will be held which will be attended by experts from WHO and Sweden.