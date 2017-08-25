Charles Aznavour's Star Appeared on Walk of Fame

Music legend Charles Aznavour was honored August 24 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Aznavour’s star will be the 2618th on the Walk of Fame, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce informed. Charles Aznavour has sold 180 million records in the world. During 70 years of his career he has recorded 1400 song, including 1300 written by him. The entertainer has issued 390 albums in French, Armenian, English, Russian, German, Italian, Spanish.