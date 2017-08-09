Massive Return of Migrant Workers from Russia: What're They Going to Do?

A lot of Armenians living in Russia are thinking about returning to Armenia. The Russian economy is in a plight, the labor market has shrunk and got cheaper. The possibility of decline of the rate of the ruble and income due to the U.S. sanctions has got higher. Though it is early to talk about a wave of repatriation from Russia, and the male population of Armenia moves north in spring to return by the New Year, sociologists and economists are still talking about possible repatriation. What can the labor returning from Russia to Armenia do to make a living? Are there guarantees for development of small enterprises, farming, property protection? Is the government preparing for receiving a possible flow of migrant workers? The return of working-age population would be a blessing for a normal government and it would use that potential for development. However, in Armenia migrants are not called back home. Moreover, so far everything has been done to ensure that many people leave the country and send home “added value” in which the government has not invested anything. Armenia fears repatriation of migrant workers and not only because they might do a revolution as the former prime minister Tigran Sargsyan said. Another reason is that they may stir the quiet economic pond where the Armenian oligarchs live and feed. Two young Republican members of parliament have announced about the need to develop a new demographic policy. This policy will definitely cover the return of labor migrants and if someone develops such a strategy, the ground should be prepared for repatriation, hence liberalization of the economy. The demographic situation in Armenia is a disaster. This year the number of students in colleges and universities is down dramatically, some public schools face closure because there are not enough students. There are villages where men are away for months. The levels of retail are down, people buy less goods. Will the government be strong enough to redirect the wave of repatriation into economic development? Will the government be able to end monopolies and open the economy to ensure the inflow of labor and new investments? The Armenian government has so far worked with a short-term strategy, avoiding investments but generating fast steady income. We’re running out of resources. We need a new and long-term potential, and the Republican Party has started talking about demography.