“Yerkir Tsirani” Party condemns the Amulsar mine exploitation project

We must specially realize the exceptional meaning of our nature’s values. The exploitation of the Amulsar gold mine will greatly hurt the biodiversity and ecosystems of the native land. It will cause the death of many organisms in the ecosystem, and will be the source of air and water pollution. Species of plants and animals that are registered in Armenia’s Red Book will be destroyed and this will cause an irreversible damage to human health. The exploitation of the mine will not only harm the nearby settlements, but also the most important fields of our freshwater and mineral waters: Lake Sevan, Jermuk, Urafat, Arpa and Darb, Kechuti and Spandaryan reservoirs. This is an unacceptable and undesirable phenomenon. In this situation nobody has the moral right to be silent and the exploitation of this mine must be akin to the universal condemnation of the public. "Yerkir Tsirani" party excludes the exploitation of new mines, the release of water from Lake Sevan and construction projects at the expense of green areas. "Yerkir Tsirani" party condemns the harmful project of Amulsar gold mine exploitation and joins the “Pan-Armenian Environmental Front campaign” (www.change.org), which has launched a signature collection with a number of local and international organizations. The signature campaign demands to cease the Amulsar gold mine exploitation and Lydian International offshore Company's funding. In addition to this it calls on a broad public involvement to actively raise awareness of the issue and join the efforts in order to ensure an ecologically clean environment. “Yerkir Tsirani” party's press service 07.08.2017