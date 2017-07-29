Pilot's Mastery Saved Life of 121 Passengers on Board Turkey-Cyprus Plane

The video of the dangerous landing of the plane of Atlas Global at Ataturk Airport of Istambul has been published. The pilot, Alexander Akopov, a citizen of Ukraine, demonstrated top-level of mastery that allowed avoiding a catastrophe. The hail struck the nose of the plane and its windshields were crashed opaque in the air during the flight from Turkey to Cyprus. Pilots were not able to see anything. Akopov turned the plane with 121 passengers back to Istambul and had to tip the plane during the landing to be able to see the runway through the side window. After the landing the other pilots went to Akopov to congratulate and express their admiration.