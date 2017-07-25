There's Slight Decrease in Gender-based Abortions in Armenia

The rate of selective abortions in Armenia has decreased. If several years ago the boy to girl ratio was 115-120 to 100. This rate is down by 3 points. In 2016 the rate of boys to girls was 112 to 100. The natural ratio is 105 boys to 100 girls. During the presentation of a 2017 report on selective abortions the executive director of ICHD Armen Galstyan said the attitude to gender-related issues has changed to some extent. According to him, the recent campaigns have produced results. He hailed the support of the government agencies, including the ministries of health, labor and social affairs. “When we started our survey, our purpose was not to speak about bad demographic indices, we brought up the issue of national security. During interviews in the field many say they want to have a boy because he will be a soldier but when we go deeper into the questions, we arrive at the thought that mothers to give birth to those soldiers are needed,” Armen Galstyan said. Surveys were conducted to assess the success of campaigns. 1920 women aged 15-45 selected randomly who were pregnant at least once were interviewed. Respondents live in 34 towns. Vahan Asatryan, the Head of Development and Studies in ICHD, said the environment rather than the family prefers a male child. “In a survey in 2011 60% of women said their environment prefers a male child, that is where the pressure came from. The recent surveys showed that 36.7% said the pressure comes from the environment rather than the families,” Vahan Asatryan said. Despite the progress, Vahan Asatryan says the concerns remain, especially in rural areas where a male child is preferred starting from the first child in family. Some women said boys will continue their family, inherit their property, though there is no discrimination in the legal system. It was also stated that the boy is the defender of the land. The experts say legislation has never been effective in dealing with this issue and social solutions are needed, changes are needed in people’s mentality, increase in birth rate, equality between the roles of women and men, valuation of a female child is needed and so on.