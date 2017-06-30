The State Committee for the Protection of Economic Competition issued a warning to Wikipedia on June 28. This is not about the encyclopedia which provides free information and is accessible to everyone. It has become known that a company has been incorporated in Armenia with the name Wikipedia which offered other companies to order articles for money and posted them on www.wikipediaarmenia.am. It also became known that the company uses without permission the trademark owned by Wikimedia Foundation, and its activities are against the mission, goals and principles of the Foundation. Interestingly, the services of the fake Wikipedia were used by governor’s offices, municipalities and medical institutions which were not specified in the press release of the State Committee. It follows that public funds were spent for PR on a fake platform. Another funny thing is that the municipalities or governor’s offices have no idea about the most famous encyclopedia in the world. And the caption in the most visible part of the homepage of its website states: “The Free Encyclopedia”. By the way, the fake Wikipedia is no longer accessible.
Government Agencies "Ordered" Articles in Fake Wikipedia
- Society - 30 June 2017, 00:55