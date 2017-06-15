37 Medics from U.S. Will Work in Rural Areas in Armenia for 10 Days

John Garry, a doctor from Fresno, the United States and a group of doctors are arriving in Armenia to help people who need medical services, abc30.com informed, Armenpress reported. 37 doctors and medical staff are going to provide medical services in rural areas. John Garry is using this opportunity to return to Armenia 30 years later. He first came to Armenia in 1988 with the first group of rescuers at the time of the devastating earthquake in 1988 who were allowed by the Soviet Union to arrive in Armenia. Aside from the wish to help those who needed it Garry volunteered because his ancestors came from Armenia. John Garry notes that the people in rural areas of Armenia do not have permanent access to medical services. He expects to help Armenian Syrian refugees from Syria who need it. The doctors left Los Angeles on June 14. They will be providing medical services for 10 days.