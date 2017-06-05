Only 12% in Russia Consider Armenia a Friend

Levada Center has conducted a survey to find out what countries the Russians consider their friends. Of 1600 respondents only 12% mentioned Armenia among Russia’s friends. 46% mentioned Belarus, 39% mentioned China. 34% of the Russians consider Kazakhsan their friend, 15% Syria, 14% India, 11% Cuba, 9% Azerbaijan. 69% o the Russians think the United States is hostile to Russia. The United States is followed by Ukraine 50%, Poland 21%. Georgia is considered hostile by 9%.