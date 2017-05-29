Member of Bundestag Awarded Mkhitar Gosh Medal for Contribution to Genocide Recognition Cause

The president of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has awarded the Mkhitar Gosh Medal to the member of Bundestag Christoph Bergner for his significant contribution to the cause of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Armenpress informed. The member of Bundestag received the medal during the ceremony at the President’s office. The German member of parliament stated that this is his first high award. Christoph Bergner thanked the members of parliament who voted for the resolution of the German Bundestag on recognizing and condemning the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire.