Temporary Successor of Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople

Archbishop Aram Ateshyan, the temporary successor of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, has resigned, the Agos informed, noting that the process of election of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople can be considered started. The convention of the clergy at the Armenian Patriarchy of Constantinople on March 15 elected the primate of the Armenian Diocese of Germany Archbishop Garegin Bekchian. However, after the publication of the election results, Ateshyan presented a note from the governor’s office which stated that the start of the process of patriarch election was legally impossible. He refused to leave the post of the temporary successor of the patriarch, noting that the Turkish authorities recognize only him as the official representative of the Turkish authorities.