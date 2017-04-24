18 Survivors of Genocide Live in Armenia

Ahead of the memorial day of the Armenian Genocide the world focused on The Promise, a historical drama that has successfully overcome the Turkish campaign in the world and in Armenia.

It is hard to count how many films have been made since the calamity that took place a century ago but the fact is that even 100 years will not prevent the descendants of the Genocide survivors and people living in different parts of the world irrespective of their age and ethnicity, political views from condemning the greatest crime against humanity committed at the beginning of the 20century. It’s hard to imagine that people who are over a century old are living beside us, in our country maybe also in our town. An event in their life is not only clearly related to the year 1915 but also reflects the reality that took place in their lives. The witnesses-survivors of the genocide are people who were displaced from their places of birth, who lost their families and friends, homes and gardens, property, faced cruelty when young, whose destinies were changed.

Each of them has a story and memory that cannot be erased every bit of which has been pictured in different movies, including The Promise.

As of April 2017, in Armenia there live 18 people who survived the Armenian Genocide, including 4 men. The number of witness-survivors is getting fewer every year. In 2014 they were 39, including 25 women and 14 men. According to the State Social Security Service, in April 2016 there were 21 survivors of the genocide, including 4 men.

The people who were born in the former Ottoman empire before 31 December 1915 receive an allowance in the amount of 50% of their pension and an allowance of 100,000 drams.

Ahead of the 100anniversary of the Armenian Genocide Armenpress implemented the Witness project which published the story of 32 survivors of the Genocide in three languages for two years. The project was translated and published in other media too.

Sirvard Atajyan, the 105-year-old lady from Musaler, cannot walk to the memorial, her health is not good. The survivor of the genocide gives all her hopes and her human warmth to her great grandchild. Mike who does not hide her special love and care for her great grandmother will walk to the Genocide memorial with his parents.