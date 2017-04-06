In 2017 on April 5th the cancellation of a Special cover dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the People's Republic of China has taken place at the Government Reception House.

The Special cover represents a unique philatelic product - a thematic cover, which is cancelled with a Special postmark.

The Special cover has been designed with a print run of 1000 pcs. The author of the Special cover’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The Special cover depicts Etchmiadzin Cathedral and the Temple of Heaven in Beijing designed by the Armenian ornament and Chinese dragon symbolizing Armenia and China respectively. The stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenian national costumes. Yerevan” issued by “HayPost” CJSC in 2014 and the stamp dedicated to ancient towns of China issued by China Post in 2016 are attached on the Special cover.

The participants of the cover signing ceremony were the RA Minister of Transport, Communication and Information technologies Mr. Vahan Martirosyan, the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Edward Nalbandyan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China in Armenia Mr. Tian Erlong, President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Mr. Hovik Musayelyan, “HayPost” CJSC Trust Manager Mr. Juan Pablo Gechidjian.