The Lessons of April War: The New Border of Artsakh

On April 2 it is one year since the start of the four-day war, one year since the tragic death of over 100 servicemen and civilians. The fact that Azerbaijan had more losses during the four-day aggression will not give us comfort and make up for the losses of the Armenian side, whether one or one hundred. Consolation is the purpose for which the Armenian soldiers, officers died, the teenager who was killed by the Azerbaijani rocket on his way to school. The purpose is the country, democracy, rule of law, a competitive, modern country that develops. They died for the country, and the “unproved” circumstances of the death of many of them revealed in all nudity how far we are from that state and what a long way we need to pass to reach the first stair to that state. However, they fought and died for that state, like thousands of other equally brave soldiers. Their lives and deaths made the acceleration of the movement towards that state inevitable. After the April war they speak about the lessons of that war without stopping. These lessons are endless and cannot be compiled into one textbook. Not only because it will first require answering all the questions that were aroused by the war due to objective and subjective reasons. Compiling the lessons in one book is impossible also because the lessons of the April war are every day, the war was over a year ago, lasted for four days but it teaches us a lesson every day because we cannot learn the four-day war, it has passed and will not repeat. We must learn what will happen. And this means that we need to learn lessons every day. In this sense, the April war is not a lesson but the school bell which interrupted the big break lasting for two decades since the first war. If the “break” hadn’t lasted so long, the Armenian armed forces would not have to prevent Azerbaijan with “bare hands”. If the break had not lasted so long, the Armenian armed forces would not have to prevent Azerbaijan with bare hands. The phrase “bare hands” is a relative notion and does not mean that the Armenian soldiers did not have guns. The Armenian soldiers were barehanded compared with what the Azerbaijanis had on their hands. Nevertheless, those bare hands were able to stop the Azerbaijanis. We saw what happens when the hands of the Armenian armed forces are not bare in April of the past year when the attempt, preparations and advancement of the next Azerbaijani attack was prevented. At the same time, the bare hand has revealed the huge potential of the Armenian armed forces which bears the regional security and stability. The evaluations and comments on the April war repetitively stressed the circumstance of protecting bravely Armenia and Artsakh. Meanwhile, during the April war the Armenian armed forces protected the border of civilization, the border of international security, not only Artsakh and Armenia, and this is not an exaggeration. Let it not sound strange but even the president of the European Commission Jean Claude Junker evidenced, whether intentionally or not, whether directly or indirectly, who told reporters ahead of the meeting with the Azerbaijani president in Brussels that the best part of the day is over and he is going to meet with the Azerbaijani president. Jean Claude Junker is a high-ranking official of the leading pole of the civilization and he would not utter such a strange phrase unless he considered that the policy of that country has deviated from the common trajectory of the civilization. Hence, in April the Armenian armed forces stopped the political-military advancement of that deviation towards not only Artsakh and Armenia but also Europe, and the president of the European Commission unintentionally stated this when he uttered the phrase about his meeting with Aliyev in February. The four-day war in April was a political-military breakthrough at the scale of the international security system. In this sense, it is impossible to complete the “war lesson” for the simple reason that it is impossible to sum up the developments of the international security system. They require constant study. One thing cannot be denied – aside from a strong army, a brave generation and a volunteering society it is necessary to have modernization in every sphere of life, including politics and public administration, not to waste these things. The guarantee of security of Armenia and the Armenian soldier is to highlight with modernization that this border is that of the civilization and it is protected by the Armenian soldier and officer.