Whether new cultural genocide would be sponsored and promoted by the very United Nations Organization?

An appeal to UNOWe, refugees from Azerbaijan SSR, that have established our new residence in the Republic of Armenia, Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) and in territories liberated from the slaughter machine created by the Baku regime, witnessed a novel infamous offense. Though the memory of brutal violence events effected by the Baku genocidal regime in April 2016 against both the refugees domiciled in the liberated territories, and the soldiers protecting their lives are still fresh and painful, now one of Co-Chairmen of the Minsk group for resolving the «Karabakh conflict»,- the Russian Federation, puts forward as a nominee for the presidency of UNESCO such an ambiguous person as Mr. Polad Bulbuloglu, that was the ambassador of Azerbaijan in RF. This person was the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan SSR in 1988 and until 1990 was also а deputy of the Baku city council. Whether he was not among those "intellectuals", who in that brutal decade from the 10-th to 19-th of January 1990 were gathering every day mobs of many thousands of riffraff in the main square, inspiring them anti-Armenian feelings, and then issued instructions for murdering the citizens of Armenian nationality at addresses of their residence? And whether he himself, todays UNESKO presidential candidate was not the Minister of cultural affairs when the cross-stones of Jugha Historic Site near Nakhichevan, or many other cultural treasures in deserted Armenian areas have been destroyed? And whether this was not sufficient for UNO to prevent a course of provocation and reject such a politically committed candidacy? What the purposes does this proposal pursue, and what new crimes are planned against the cultural heritage of the Armenian and other indigenous peoples of Western Caspian? Yes, the physical existence of the indigenous peoples of the Western Caspian, as well as their cultural heritage and identity, are under threat. The region is deliberately drawn into a whirlpool, where the fate of peoples will be repeatedly yielded to the genocidal machine created by the Baku regime. And the evidence of this fact is that until now the relevant UN bodies ignore and do not protect the rights of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan SSR, refugees who became the victims of the genocidal machine created at the formation of Baku regime and put into effect in 1988-1992 in Sumgait, Baku, Kirovabad, in Gardman, in Nakhichevan and elsewhere in Azerbaijan. And again the threat was revived, now to cultural and historical monuments … Аnd these days the offences committed against the Armenian refugees from Az.SSR are employed as tested expedients against other peoples under the cover of Islamic state. We call for prudence and responsibility, and remind that we, the refugees from Azerbaijan SSR, expect from appropriate bodies of UN a respectful and merited approach to the cultural relics, which were saved by heavy sacrifice and which we try to protect at the cost of great efforts, when a large part of our cultural heritage is still under the command of the genocidal structure. We resolutely oppose and remonstrate against the appointment to a post of the UN's UNESCO President of someone who took part in the planning and realization of the cultural genocide of indigenous peoples of the Western Caspian.The Forum of Refugees from Azerbaijan SSR