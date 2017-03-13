652 Children Were Killed in Syria in 2016

In 2016, 652 children were killed in Syria which is the highest rate since 2014, UNICEF states. The number of children killed in 2016 is up by 20% against 2015. 255 children died in and in the vicinity of schools. According to UNICEF, children are involved in military actions, execution of punishments. According to UNICEF, 2.8 million children live in the areas with difficult access, 280,000 of them do not receive humanitarian aid.