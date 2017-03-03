A new stamp dedicated to the 175th anniversary of Alexander Mantashian

On March 3rd, 2017, “HayPost” CJSC has cancelled and put into circulation a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “175th anniversary of Alexander Mantashian”.The postage stamp is designed in the form of an old banknote. The postage stamp depicts the Armenian prominent businessman, benefactor and great oil magnate of the early 20th century Alexander Mantashian.The background of the postage stamp depicts the Armenian Church of St. John the Baptist situated near the Champs Elysees in Paris and the facade of the building of the Union of Armenian Artists of Tbilisi (now Tbilisi Academic Theater named after Rustaveli) which were built by the funds donated by Alexander Mantashian. After the construction of the Armenian Church in paris A. Mantashian was awarded the Order of the Legion of Honor.The nominal value of the postage stamp is 380 AMD. The author of the postage stamp is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan. The postage stamp was cancelled by the RA Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan, President of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan, President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Hovik Musayelyan and the Acting Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Haik Avagyan. Date of issue: March 03, 2017 Designer: Vahagn Mkrtchyan Printing house: Cartor, France Size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm Print run: 40 000 pcs “HayPost” CJSC “HayPost Trust Management” BV