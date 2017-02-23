Introducing the Aurora Creative Contest Jury

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announces the jury of Aurora Creative Contest launched on January, 2017. The jury comprised of artists and art professionals in Armenia will select the best artworks presented by children aged 7-14. Aurora Creative Contest Jury has 6 members chaired by animator Gayane Martirosyan. “This contest is a good opportunity for people and especially for children to gather around the idea of humanism. It is very important that Aurora invites everyone to take part in this contest regardless where they live. I believe that the artworks will brighter illustrate what humanism is because children better perceive the world than we do,” said Gayane Martirosyan The other members of Jury are Marine Ales, composer, member of the Aurora Prize Creative Council; Eleonora Malkhasyan, journalist and theatric critic, manager of cultural projects at IDeA Foundation; Tigran Matulyan, artist;Arev Petrosyan, artist;andHrant Vardanyan, film director. The detailed bios of the jury members are presented below. The results of the contest will be announced in April 2017. The authors of the best three entries will be awarded by Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and the best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia. The deadline to submit the entries is March 31, 2017. Contest Jury Gayane Martirosyan – Gayane Martirosyan is animation film director. She is a professor at the Yerevan State Institute Theatre and Cinema leading the class of animation film directing. Gayane Martirosyan is the founder of massive animation at HayFilm studio. She is the author of a number of animations including The secrets of Dragon Carpets series (2008-2013), Three bells (2002), The War in our Street (1989) among others. She is a laureate of various national and international awards. Marine Ales – Marine Ales is a composer and theatre critic. She is the author of 300 songs in Armenian and Russian. Her songs were released in 5 albums: I’ll Leave You (1999), My Poplars (2001), Thoughts (2003), With and Without You (2007), Barefoot in the Sky (2010). She was jury member of the 2016 Golden Apricot International Film Festival. Marine Ales is co-founder of Gift of Life Foundation. She is the laureate of numerous awards for life-time achievements. In 2010, Marine Ales published the collection of her poetry Shards. Marine Ales is the member of the Aurora Prize Creative Council. Eleonora Malkhasian –EleonoraMalkhasian is a journalist and theatre critic. She is the manager of cultural projects of the Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation. EleonoraMalkhasian has worked for many cultural journals including Muse journal published in Los Angeles, CA. She taught History of Art and Theatre in various art universities and institutions in Armenia. Eleonora is the co-author of Museums of Armenia book published in 2002. Tigran Matulyan – Tigran Matulyan is contemporary artist. He is a member of Artist Union of Armenia. His works were exhibited in many solo and group exhibitions around the world. Matulyan’s artworks are part of the collection and permanent exhibition of the Armenian Museum of Contemporary Art, Arame Art Gallery, Armenian National Gallery, Khrimian Museum of the Holy See Echmiadzin, The Museum of the History of Yerevan. He holds the title of Honorable artist of Armenia. Arev Petrosyan–Arev Petrosyan is the founder of Arev Art Gallery in Armenia. Arev is the author of the stained glass picture The Power of Unity put on display in the Assembly Hall of Coucil of Europe. She was presented in many national and international art exhibitions and galleries. She has designed TV studios for various TV shows. The artist is also known for her charity and social activities aimed at the solution problems and healthcare issues of socially vulnerable people, namely the poor, orphans, the elderly, women and children with disabilities. Hrant Vardanyan - Hrant Vardanyan is a film director. He made his first short “Silence” in 1995. Since then Hrant Vardanyan has made a number of short and feature films. He directed music videos for well-known Armenian musicians. In 2011 Hrant Vardanyan founded Arev Film Studio in Armenia. He is the laureate of national Hayak film award for his The dream of sheep film(2014).
Introducing the Aurora Creative Contest Jury
- Society - 23 February 2017, 11:54