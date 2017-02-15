Breaking the Siege of Stepanakert: International Conference in Yerevan

Today the international conference “Breaking the Siege of Stepanakert: 25 Years Later” kicked off in Yerevan organized by the Public Relations and Information Center of the president administration. Armenian and foreign experts presented their analysis relating to the military need for lifting the blockade of Stepanakert, drawing parallels with the military actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in April 2016. The issue of international responsibility relating to the military crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the days of the April war. The conference was addressed by the director of the Public Relations and Information Center Ara Saghatelyan, the deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan, the advisor to the NKR President Emil Babayan, the head of the Standing Committee of Foreign Relations Artak Zakaryan. The conference was attended by witnesses of the blockade of Stepanakert, journalists who worked in Artsakh during the time Svetlana Kulchitskaya and Constantine Voyevodsky, the Russian political scientist Sergey Markedonov, the ex-foreign minister and the ex-permanent representative of Armenia to the UN Alexander Arzumanyan, as well as other politicians and experts. Attending the conference was also the Talish journalist, the reporter of Talish Sado Newspaper Shahin Mirzoyev who has recently left Azerbaijan escaping persecution of ethnic and religious minorities, violation of their rights and has received asylum in Armenia. The blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh began in the fall of 1989 when the railway was closed, and the roads from Armenia passing close to the Azerbaijani areas were dangerous. Since the declaration of independence of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on 2 September 1991 the airport located in the vicinity of Stepanakert, near the Azerbaijani town of Khojalu was not safe either: here violence against Armenians was something usual, and Stepanakert was shelled from the surrounding heights. The Human Rights Watch fact-finding mission stated in its 1993 report about 169 deaths and hundreds of injured people in the result of the siege only in October 1991-April 1992, as well as targeted destruction of the schools, kindergartens and the hospital. The authors of the report stated that the shelling was terrible and irregular and aimed at terrorizing the civilian population, forcing them to leave their homes. In late February 1992 the Armenian defense forces liberated Khojalu (currently Ivanian) from the last Azerbaijani militants, and on May 18 the Lachin (Berdzor) corridor was finally opened.