Tehran's Bookstores

The word “Enghelab” in Persian means revolution. Since the Islamic revolution a lot of streets and other public places in many cities in Iran were named “Enghelab”. One of the central avenues of Tehran is named so. The avenue is full of books and bookstores from one end to the other.

Enghelab Avenue is about 5 km long, between its main Enghelab and Vali Asir junction there are endless rows of books and bookstores. The central building of the University of Tehran is located there, and the biggest state university of the country has attracted the country’s best and biggest publishers. At the same time, this is one of the most crowded streets, and the flow of people on working days does not stop for a second.

The doors of the bookstores open all the time. One can find there anything they want. Bookstores which supply professional literature, translations, works by Iranian authors, literature on arts or languages, old books, new books, anything that may occur to one’s mind. Every person will find interesting information there.

The old and new publishers and bookstores of Iran are represented there, including Amirkabir, Irania, Aria, Gohar, Goghnus and others. Aside from big and small, modern and poor shops one can buy books from stalls on the pavements. The first stalls appeared in the years of the revolution. They were young people who were selling books that were banned or rare before the revolution. So far some traders continue this tradition. I bought an old publication of “Safarnameh” from a trader which I could not find in any bookstore.

The firework of books on Enghelab Avenue is only one example of trade in books in Iran. Traditionally, they believe that mainly academic literature is found in this place though the books are various. In another street, Karim Khanum, fiction is sold.

Besides, there are mega bookstores, such as Shahreh Ketab or the Book City which is a chain of mega bookstores in different cities of Iran and where different publishers are represented.

The head office of Shahreh Ketab was built in 2011. It has three floors and different departments: adults, kids, music, foreign literature and so on.

In the recent years the Iranian government has implemented large-scale programs to increase public interest in books. Book fests are organized, the most significant one being the international book expo in Tehran which is held in a special quarters built for that purpose and lasts for about a week.

In an attempt to promote publishing and sales of books, some bookstores are subsidized to be able to sell their books with a 20% discount. A significant increase has been reported in Iran in the past three decades. In 1980-1990 book publishing grew from 274 to 53,000 volumes. On the one hand, new books are being published, on the other hand, popular books are republished. For example, the novel “I Switch off Lights” by Zoya Pirzahi has been published 70 times. The growth of bookstores in Enghelab Street, like in other places, is not incidental but is the result of coordination and persistence.