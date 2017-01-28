The representatives of the Armenian community in Australia staged a silent protest in front of the Belorussian embassy in Canberra against attempts to silence Alexander Lapshin, a blogger, Armenpress informed, referring to www.armenia.com.au. The protest had been organized by the Armenian Youth Federation of Australia (AYF-AU). Over 20 young people attended the silent protest, as well as the representative of the NKR office in Australia Alex Galitskin. Aram Tufenkjian, the head of AYF-AU, and Alex Galitskin, the representative of the NKR office in Australia Alex condemned the actions of the government of Belarus in their speeches.
Armenian Community in Canberra Staged Silent Protest near Belorussian Embassy
- Society - 28 January 2017, 00:08