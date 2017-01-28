Armenian Community in Canberra Staged Silent Protest near Belorussian Embassy

  • Society - 28 January 2017, 00:08
The representatives of the Armenian community in Australia staged a silent protest in front of the Belorussian embassy in Canberra against attempts to silence Alexander Lapshin, a blogger, Armenpress informed, referring to www.armenia.com.au. The protest had been organized by the Armenian Youth Federation of Australia (AYF-AU). Over 20 young people attended the silent protest, as well as the representative of the NKR office in Australia Alex Galitskin.

Aram Tufenkjian, the head of AYF-AU, and Alex Galitskin, the representative of the NKR office in Australia Alex condemned the actions of the government of Belarus in their speeches.

