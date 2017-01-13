Maggy for children: continuous impact of Aurora Prize

2016 Aurora Prize Laureate, Marguerite Barankitse – founder of Maison Shalom and the REMA Hospital in Burundi –was offered the chance to nominate humanitarian organizations which would receive the Prize’s $1 million award. Ms. Barankitse chose her longtime partners: Fondation du Grand-Duc et de la Grande-Duchesse; Fondation Jean-François Peterbroeck; and Fondation Bridderlech Deelen. “I chose these three organizations because I know they will follow all these dreams to change the world,” says Marguerite Barankitse, the first laureate of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity. These organizations have already managed to fund a number of projects to combat child poverty and advancing aid and rehabilitation for child refugees and orphans in Rwanda, Ethiopia, Brazil and Democratic Republic of Congo. This film tells about the continuous impact of Aurora Prize: https://auroraprize.com/en/aurora/article/multimedia/10635/maggy-for-children-continuous-impact-of-aurora About the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is committed to building a broad, global humanitarian movement. The initiative is rooted in inspiring stories of courage and survival that emerged during the Armenian Genocide, when 1.5 million Armenians perished. Those fortunate few who survived were saved by the courageous and heroic acts of institutions and individuals who intervened, at great risk. A century later, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative seeks to express gratitude, share remarkable stories of survivors and their saviors, and celebrate the strength of the human spirit. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative creates and supports projects designed to raise public awareness and address some of the world’s most pressing humanitarian issues. These projects include the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, the Aurora Dialogues, the Aurora Humanitarian Index, the Gratitude Projects and the 100 LIVES Initiative. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is the philanthropic vision of Vartan Gregorian, Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan. It is represented by three organizations - the 100 Lives Foundation, Inc. (New York, USA), the 100 Lives Foundation (Geneva, Switzerland) and the IDeA Foundation (Yerevan, Armenia). About the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity On behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, an Aurora Prize Laureate will be honored each year with a US$100,000 grant as well as the unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving by nominating organizations that inspired their work for a US$1,000,000 award. Recipients will be recognized for the exceptional impact of their actions on preserving human life and advancing humanitarian causes. The Aurora Prize Selection Committee includes Nobel Laureates Oscar Arias, Shirin Ebadi and LeymahGbowee; former President of Ireland Mary Robinson; human rights activist HinaJilani; former Foreign Minister of Australia and President Emeritus of the International Crisis Group Gareth Evans; former President of Mexico Ernesto Zedillo; President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York Vartan Gregorian; and Academy Award-winning actor and humanitarian George Clooney. Further information is available at www.auroraprize.com
Maggy for children: continuous impact of Aurora Prize
- Society - 13 January 2017, 12:02