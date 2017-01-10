Head of Village Named a Street and Musical School after Himself

Frontik Tevosyan, the head of the village of Nor Geghi, has named the main street and musical school of the village after himself, Newsbook.am reported, whose reporter has talked to the head of village. In answer to the question why he named the street and the school after himself, Tevosyan said: “We named the street after my name on my 70th birthday, and the musical school on my 65th birthday.” According to Frontik Tevosyan, the street and the school were renamed on the proposal of one of the “villagers”, and the council of elderly approved it in one voice.