Statistics of Day 1 of Earthquake: 20,000 Saved, 3900 Bodies Recovered from Rubble

The rescue service in Armenia developed after the earthquake in Spitak. On the first few days following the earthquake there was no organization and rescue forces. The people who lacked special training took the main burden of the rescue works. The northern service of seismic security has carried out a study of the rescue action in the area of the disaster on those days initiated by Professor Sergey Nazaretyan, based on all data and facts available.

According to those data, our own resources, using minimum equipment, were deployed to save the survivors. On the first day 20,000 people were saved. On December 7 the bodies of 3900 people were retrieved from the rubble. On the second day the rate of survivors decreased to 5000, 6000 bodies were retrieved. The main reason was the lack of equipment. They worked with hands and whatever equipment was available. The third day is considered the start of organization of rescue works. On December 9, 4800 survivors and 3400 dead people were recovered from the rubble by professional rescuers. On December 10 the situation was under control, and the work was better coordinated. As a result, 5700 survivors were saved and 750 bodies were recovered. The rescue action continued on December 11 with 38000 rescuers and 3150 units of equipment. 1800 were saved, 2600 dead bodies were recovered. The rescue actions continued until December 21; between December 11 and 21, 1000 people were saved, 8350 bodies were recovered. The first assistance came from the USSR member states, with the Civil Defense Army. Rescuers arrived from France and Switzerland among the first.