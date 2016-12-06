New Disaster from Russia

According to official statistics, Armenia is one of those 7 countries where the AIDS infection is not decreasing but increasing year by year. Shirak region is in the first place by the number of reported cases of HIV per 100,000 people. Lori and Gergharkunik regions come next. Armenian experts explain this by a high rate of labor migration and a low level of awareness. Russia is the main destination of migrant workers. By the way, these three regions have the “leading” rate of labor migration. And what is the situation in Russia? In early November an HIV epidemic was reported in Yekaterinburg. The head of Russian Federal Center for Elimination and Prevention of AIDS Vadim Pokrovsky has announced that the infection is spreading quickly in Russia but only Yekaterinburg dared to speak about it. According to the Russian Ministry of Health, 1% of citizens have HIV. 2.5% of people aged 30-40 have HIV. At least 270 cases are reported every day. 50-60 people die every day from HIV. And these are only officially known cases. Special work must be done with labor migrants. Otherwise, this terrible epidemic will add to the economic, security and other threats, considering the flow of hundreds of thousands of labor migrants.