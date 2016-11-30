Aurora Prize 2017 Award Announcement Events to Begin on April 24 and Conclude on May 28

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative confirms plans for awarding the second Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and the $1million Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity were established on behalf of the descendants of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide, and in gratitude to those who risked their own wellbeing to help them survive. At the inaugural awards ceremony, held in Yerevan, Armenia, on April 24, 2016, Marguerite Barankitse from Maison Shalom and REMA Hospital in Burundi became the first laureate. Barankitsewas recognized for the extraordinary impact she has had in saving thousands of lives and caring for orphans and refugees during the years of civil war in Burundi. Consistent with the rules of this unique prize, the laureate selected the following three organizations as recipients of $1 million in humanitarian support: the Fondation du Grand-Ducet de La Grande-Duchesse du Luxembourg, Fondation Jean-François Peterbroeck (JFP Foundation), and the FondationBridderlechDeelen Luxembourg. In a continuing effort to transform the Armenian experience from that of ‘victim’to dignified, active global citizen,each year’s Aurora Prize ceremony is a celebration of the spirit of shared humanity – and resilience. This time, that celebration will culminate on May 28, in Yerevan, Armenia. Known as First Republic Day, May 28 embodies the resilience of survivors who, just three years after the Genocide, declared and sustained an independent Armenian Republic from 1918 to 1920. The ceremony and accompanying events will highlight this journey from death to life, from horror to hope, from tragedy to revival. The 2017 Aurora Prize finalists will be announced on April 24, 2017, the annual day of remembrance for victims of the Armenian Genocide. One of these finalists will then be named as the 2017Aurora Prize Laureate at a special ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia. The Laureate and finalists will be chosen by the Aurora Prize Selection Committee from a total of 558nominations submitted from 66 countries around the world. NoubarAfeyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, observed: “Underpinning the Aurora Prize is a desire to pay tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to help others survive and thrive. It is gratifying that in such a short time this initiativehas found resonance and appreciation in communities and countries around the world.” Ruben Vardanyan added, “On May 28, Armenian survivors dared to declare independence in the aftermath of the Genocide and in the midst of regional tumult.Their plight embodies our conviction that victims very soon became not just survivors but also active, committed members of global society. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative highlights the promise of transformation from helpless to hopeful, a possibility that is the right of all people.” During the month between April 24 and May 28, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative will organize a global program of activities to profile the inspirational stories of the 2017 finalists, as well as broader humanitarian endeavors. The Aurora Dialogues – a series of thought-provoking discussions featuring international humanitarian figures – debuted in Yerevan during the inaugural Aurora weekend. Those dialogues will also be expanded and shared with communities around the world and will also be a major component of the Aurora May 28 weekend, in Yerevan. About the Aurora Humanitarian InitiativeThe Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is committed to building a broad, global humanitarian movement. The initiative is rooted in inspiring stories of courage and survival that emerged during the Armenian Genocide, when 1.5 million Armenians perished. Those fortunate few who survived were saved by the courageous and heroic acts of institutions and individuals who intervened, at great risk. A century later, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative seeks to express gratitude, share remarkable stories of survivors and their saviors, and celebrate the strength of the human spirit. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative creates and supports projects designed to raise public awareness and address some of the world’s most pressing humanitarian issues. These projects include the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, the Aurora Dialogues, the Aurora Humanitarian Index, the Gratitude Projects and the 100 LIVES Initiative.
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is the philanthropic vision of Vartan Gregorian, NoubarAfeyan and Ruben Vardanyan. It is represented by three organizations - the 100 Lives Foundation, Inc. (New York, USA), the 100 Lives Foundation (Geneva, Switzerland) and the IDeA Foundation (Yerevan, Armenia). About the Aurora Prize for Awakening HumanityOn behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, an Aurora Prize Laureate will be honored each year with a US$100,000 grant as well as the unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving by nominating organizations that inspired their work for a US$1,000,000 award. Recipients will be recognized for the exceptional impact of their actions on preserving human life and advancing humanitarian causes.The Aurora Prize Selection Committee includes Nobel Laureates Oscar Arias, Shirin Ebadi and LeymahGbowee; former President of Ireland Mary Robinson; human rights activist HinaJilani; former Foreign Minister of Australia and President Emeritus of the International Crisis Group Gareth Evans; President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York Vartan Gregorian; and Academy Award-winning actor and humanitarian George Clooney. Further information is available at www.auroraprize.com
Aurora Prize 2017 Award Announcement Events to Begin on April 24 and Conclude on May 28
- Society - 30 November 2016, 17:04