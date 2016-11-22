Let's take out of their dull environment temporary houses for a day

There are nearly 3000 families still living in temporary houses in Gyumry. The results of the Earthquake in 1988 are contineeing to suppress a especially the children.''Shirak Centre’’ will organize parties for these children on the 6th of December. More then 150 children will be given a chance to enjoy it. The children from Gyumry and Viliages near Gyumry which are living in socially bad conditions will be invited to the fairy hall of ''Shirak Centre’’, where they will enjoy tasty food, puppet show and at the end they will get presents. The party expenditure will be least 500.000 AMD and 250.000 AMD for making presents and giving it to them. Dear friends if you want to help the party to take plays, please do your donations with one of these accounts. You can also come and spend the evening with children.Donations can be made through the following accounts.ARDSHINBANK CJSC, GYUMRI BRANCH S.W.I.F.T CODE: ASHBAM 22XXX 7 Gay str. GYUMRI, REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA USA $– 2472601614240020AMD - 2472601614240000EUR - 2472603273480000Shirak Centre NGO