New souvenir sheet dedicated to the 350th anniversary of the First Bible in Armenian

On November 13, a souvenir sheet with 1 postage stamp dedicated to the theme ““Religion. 350anniversary of the First Bible in Armenian printed by Voskan Yerevantsi” has been cancelled in the hall of the Special Collections of the University of Amsterdam.

The stamp depicts the first printed Bible in Armenian language and the souvenir sheet depicts the illustration from the Genesis Book of the Bible picturing the Creation of the World.

The official cancellation of the souvenir sheet was attended by the Ambassador of Armenia in the Netherlands Dzyunik Aghajanyan, Member of the Christian Party in the Dutch Parliament Joel Voordewind, president of the board of the University of Amsterdam, prof. dr. Geert ten Dam, the Vicar of the Patriarchal Delegate of Western Europe in the Netherlands, Hayr Aren Shahinian, the director of Saint Grigor Narekatsi School Vahan Avagyan (Surp Hoki Armenian Apostolic Church Amsterdam) and the Acting Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC.