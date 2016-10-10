124 Companies Attended DigiTec 2016

124 local and international companies and projects participated in DigiTec 2016, the 12th annual tech expo. It also had around 60,000 visitors. The expo was attended by the minister of transport and communication Vahan Martirosyan, Karen Vardanyan, CEO of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises, the organizer of the event, and the general director of Ucom, the platinum sponsor of DigiTec, Haik Yesayan. President Serzh Sargsyan, Deputy Minister of Defense Davit Pakhchanyan, representatives of other government agencies and diplomatic structures, other organizations and guests. In the framework of the UITE program of IT mobilization the team of managers and experts updated the president of Armenia in a closed presentation on the process of introduction of innovative techniques in military industry, reported on the results of the current stage of cooperation between the defense industry and IT sphere formed on the instruction of the President of Armenia and the future plans aimed at full use of the potential of the IT sphere for the benefit of development of the defense industry in Armenia. Note that this year India had a consolidated stand and was presented as a partner. Official representatives of American, Russian, Swedish, Chinese companies. In particular, Keysight Technologies, VMware, PicsArt, National Instruments, Ucom, Joomag, VOLO, Instigate, Festo, Rusbase, Monitis, Huawei, IUNetworks, ArmSoft, Arloopa, gg companies, EIF, the Art of Survival Club, Armat and Tumo education centers, AUA etc.