Two Stamps Dedicated to the 150th Anniversary of Armenian Painter Arshak Fetvadjian

On October 7, 2016 “HayPost” CJSC put into circulation two new stamps dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of the Armenian artist, painter Arshak Fetvadjian (1866 -1947).

Fetvadjian was the designer of the postage stamps and currency of the first Republic of Armenia.

Arshak Fetvadjian travelled in the Eastern Armenia, painted Armenian architectural monuments and produced more than 2,000 works varying from pencil drawings to watercolors. He is also author of portraits, works with themes related to Armenian history, mythology and nationalism, as well as reproductions from Armenian miniature paintings.

The stamps were printed in “Cartor” Printing House, France, with print run of 40,000pcs per each. They have face values of 170 and 230 Armenian drams. The stamps depict Portrait of Arshak Fetvadjian and his painting “Woman playing the Mandolin”. The stamps were designed by David Dovlatyan, designer of “HayPost” CJSC.

The official cancellation ceremony of the stamp took place at the National Gallery of Armenia. The cancellation was carried out by theDirector of National Gallery of Armenia, Arman Tsaturyan and the Acting Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC , Hayk Avagyan.

Date of Issue` 7 October 2016

Face value: 170AMD; 230 AMD

Design by: David Dovlatyan

Printing House: Cartor, France

Size: 30,0 x 40,0 mm

Print run: 40,000 x 2