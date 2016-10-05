New Stamp Dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of Mezzo-Soprano Tatevik Sazandaryan

On October 4, 2016 “HayPost” CJSC put into circulation a new stamp dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Armenian honored artist, mezzo-soprano Tatevik Sazandaryan. T. Sazandaryan was a solo singer of Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater of Armenia from 1937 to 1969 having a big influence in the development of national opera.

The stamp has been printed in “Cartor” Printing House, France, with a face value of 230 Armenian drams. The stamp depicts T. Sazandaryan in the role of Almast from the “Almast” opera of Al. Spendiaryan on the first plan. The stamp has been designed by David Dovlatyan, designer of “HayPost” CJSC.

The official cancellation ceremony of the stamp took place at the Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater of Armenia. The cancellation was carried out by the Art Director of Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater of Armenia, Constantine Orbelian, the Armenian honored artist, president of the musicians of the RA David Ghazaryan and the Managing Director of “HayPost Trust Management” B.V., Juan Pablo Gechidjian.

Date of Issue` 4 October 2016

Face value: 230 AMD

Design by: David Dovlatyan

Printing House: Cartor, France

Size: 30,0 x 40,0 mm

Print run: 30,000