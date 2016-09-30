The Coca-Cola Company, Repat Armenia Foundation and Yerevan Municipality announce the launch of Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon project

Today, during a press conference, The Coca-Cola Company together with Repat Armenia Foundation and Yerevan Municipality announced the launch of Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon project, which aims at supporting active lifestyle and the development of the running culture in Armenia.“I am very glad to note that Yerevan Half Marathon has already become an important event, our race has been included in international marathon calendars and is one of the biggest and popular events in the region, Last year it hosted around 1500 participants from 37 countries. This year we expect an even more active participation. It is important for us to promote the event, in particular within the Armenian community worldwide, as one of our major goals is to facilitate the engagement of Diaspora with Armenia through development and introduction of different initiatives and programs”,- said Vardan Marashlyan, Executive Director of Repat Armenia Foundation.Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon includes two components: a running development program - a series of open trainings for runners, organized from August till November - and a major running event – the Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon run, which will take place on October 16.Sayyora Ayupova, General Director of Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia Company emphasized the main reasons for supporting particularly this program: “The Coca-Cola Company always prioritizes the wellbeing of consumers and the communities, where we operate. Community wellbeing, in particular active and healthy lifestyle, is a key pillar in our global CSR strategy. We are active in supporting not only international sport initiatives, such as UEFA and FIFA championships, Olympic Games, but as well put our efforts in promoting sports initiatives popular locally. We are very glad to support this initiative. On one side, it aligns fully with our aim to promote active lifestyle in Armenia, which is becoming more and more popular over the recent years, on the other – Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon, serves as a great occasion for a celebration, creating a festive mood of unity”.Coca-Cola Half Marathon is open for both professional and recreational runners, despite their experience level. It has four distances: 1 km, designated specially for kids from 6-12 years old, as well as 5km, 10km and 21km. During the recent years, the half marathon has managed to become an important sports event, attracting numerous participants from all over the world to visit Yerevan and try their best at the running race.Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon has as well a charity component: runners with disabilities will participate in the race, competing on the 5 km course. In addition, participants of the Half Marathon can support 4 selected charitable activities, making donations online, while filling in their registration forms.“The Half Marathon project aims at promoting a healthy lifestyle, while also building a foundation for the launch of an annual international marathon race. It thus contributes to the development of sports tourism both in Yerevan and in regions. We welcome the fact that as last year, this year also private organizations support the Half Marathon project and contribute to this important initiative” noted Tigran Sargsyan, Head of Development and Investment Programs Department at Yerevan Municipality.Coca-Cola Yerevan Half Marathon is a professionally organized event, certified by AIMS (international association of marathons), and its route complies with international standards.Apart from The Coca-Cola Company, Repat Armenia Foundation and Yerevan Municipality, the team of organizers includes as well Inecobank - the official bank of the half marathon - Tri-Club Yerevan triathlon club, Armenian Runners Club, Publicis Armenia, Baarry and Best Western Congress hotel.