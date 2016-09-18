NGO Faces Income Tax Liability and Fine for Donated Apartments

Earlier this year Shirak Center NGO organized a campaign of donations to buy apartments for families in Gyumri living in extreme poverty in wagons since the earthquake of 1988. Later on the Tax Service informed that Shirak Center was to pay income tax at 5 million drams.

Shirak Center’s requests to pardon the income tax incurred for the apartments bought and donated to families living in extreme poverty have been rejected. The Charity Committee of the government replied that they do not have such authority and according to the note from the State Revenue Committee the NGO is facing fines aside from the tax.

The next step of the government is to send a letter to Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan after which the NGO will have to consider its further existence.