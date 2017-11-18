Ridiculous Situation in Government: Law Has Been Revised

The government has revised the amendments to the Family Code. During the meeting of government the Minister of Justice Davit Harutiunyan said the changes are determined by the amended constitution. “The constitution has defined new regulations, such as the purpose of restrictions on marriage is solely the protection of health and morality. It has been laid down for the first time that marriage is only between woman and man,” the minister said, Armenpress reported. The prime minister wondered if it had not been laid down so far. Davit Harutiunyan confirmed it had not. The amendments now provide for taking into account a child’s opinion when addressing any issue related to the child in line with the age and maturity of the child. According to the minister, the purpose of depriving of or defining parental rights is defined. “And it is solely the vital interest of a child. The Constitution defines the right of a child to regular contacts with parents,” the minister said, underlining that the previous constitution did not include such norms. Davit Harutiunyan said that regulations have been proposed to address the adoption process stemming from the obligations of Armenia under the international agreements it has signed.