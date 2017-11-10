HRD Will Issue Ad Hoc Report on Damage to Civilians in Tavush Region by Azerbaijani Armed Forces

On November 8 the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and the representatives of the HRD Office visited the border communities of Tavush region which are the target of firing by the Azerbaijani armed forces. The ombudsman and the head of Chinari community Samvel Saghoyan made a tour of the territories of the village and recorded the traces of firing by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the walls of nursery schools. “Like in other border villages, here too, the target of the Azerbaijani armed forces is civilians. We will include in our next ad hoc report the damage to the civilians which has been calculated by the office of the governor of Tavush region. The international community must have full information about these facts,” Arman Tatoyan said. Aside from the factfinding, the defender met with the people of Artsvaberd, Aygedzor and Chinari and listened to their concerns, the press release of the HRD’s office states, adding that several concerns of the civilians were addressed after the previous visit of the defender.