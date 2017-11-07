Two kids were killed as a car crashed into the building of the Sydney school. There were 24 kids in the classroom. Two children were killed. Five of them were injured, including 2 severely injured. Paramedics examined the other schoolchildren on the scene. ABC reported that the car was driven by a 52-year-old woman. She was taken to hospital for tests. The woman was not affected. The police of New South Wales announced that the car crash had not been intentional.
Car Crashed into Sydney School Killing 2 Children
- Law - 07 November 2017, 17:41