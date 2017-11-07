Car Crashed into Sydney School Killing 2 Children

Two kids were killed as a car crashed into the building of the Sydney school.

There were 24 kids in the classroom. Two children were killed. Five of them were injured, including 2 severely injured. Paramedics examined the other schoolchildren on the scene.

ABC reported that the car was driven by a 52-year-old woman. She was taken to hospital for tests. The woman was not affected. The police of New South Wales announced that the car crash had not been intentional.