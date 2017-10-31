Nursery School Attacker Kept Knife to Toddler All the Time

The man who took a 3-year-old toddler as hostage in one of the nursery schools in Armavir City and the toddler himself were taken to hospital. News.am informed that the man tried to injure himself with his knife and he will undergo surgery. We have talked to the child’s father who said his son is not injured and is being examined.

News.am has also learned that the ex-wife of the attacker took part in the negotiations with the attacker together the chief of police of Armavir and the deputy chief of police Hunan Poghosyan. All through the period the attacker kept the knife to the child.

The attacker injured his ex-wife in the yard of the nursery school who ran away and at that moment the man captured the three-year-old. The wife was taken to the police.

Later she was taken to the hospital with injuries on the neck and arm. According to the doctors, she will be taken to a hospital in Yerevan.

Earlier it was reported that a man armed with a knife broke into the nursery schools on October 30, at around 16:30 and kept a three-year-old toddler hostage, the head of PR and information department of the Police Ashot Aharonyan informed.

The first deputy chief of police Hunan Poghosyan left for Armavir and negotiated with the man. During the negotiations they succeeded in releasing the toddler and remove the child from the room unharmed. The toddler was taken to hospital immediately.

Afterwards the police used a special means and the man was rendered harmless and taken to hospital.