President Sargsyan Met with Levon Hairapetyan's Executioner

Yesterday the businessman and philanthropist Levon Hairapetyan died in the Russian prison. He was sentenced to 4 years in prison for the Bashneft case by the Russian Zamoskvaretskiy Court last year in April, a days after the military action in Artsakh.

The proceedings on Levon Hairapetyan’s case were led by the Russian investigative committee which repetitively prolonged the term of remand in custody, and as a result Hairapetyan was in jail for the maximum period of 12 months despite the grave disease.

Besides the case of Bashneft, the Russian Investigative Committee had put forth other charges but they were not proved.

On the day of Levon Hairapetyan’s death Serzh Sargsyan met with the head of the Russian Investigative Committee Bastrikin visiting Armenia on the invitation of the head of the Armenian Investigative Committee Aghvan Hovsepyan to discuss issues relating to close cooperation.